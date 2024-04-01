Ansonia wins big at Houston; high school baseball roundup

Ansonia senior Trevor Hemmerich had three RBI in the team’s road win over Houston. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from March 29 – 31.

Ansonia (2-2, 1-1)

The Tigers won 16-1 at Houston on March 29. Seniors Trevor Hemmerich and Keegen Weiss and junior Darby Gilland each had three RBI. Sophomore Noah Heck allowed two hits and had a strikeout in three innings pitch. Freshman Lander Shives had three strikeouts in two innings pitched. Ansonia will be at Bradford on April 4 and then host Twin Valley South on April 5. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. start. They will then host Fort Recovery on April 6 at 11 a.m.

Arcanum (2-2, 1-1)

The Trojans won 8-6 over Covington on March 29. They scored two runs in the sixth to grab the win. Freshman Lucas Miller and sophomore Bryce Kramer each had two RBI. Senior Dakota Kendig hit a triple in the game. The Trojans will host Eaton on April 5 at 5 p.m. They will then head to Fort Loramie on April 6 for a double headers starting at 1 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (2-2, 1-0)

The Jets lost their home opener to St. Henry on March 29, 12-0. Four of the 12 runs were earned. The Jets bounced back with a double-header sweep over Trotwood. They won 16-0 in the first game. Sophomores Madex Skidmore and Landon Osborn and senior Conner Neitzelt each had two RBI. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun pitched all five innings and allowed two hits and had 14 strikeouts. The Jets scored 13 runs in the first inning. They then won the second game, 10-0. The Jets scored nine runs in the fifth inning to get the run rule win. Skidmore and Neitzelt each had two RBI again. Freshman Braden Gilbert pitched all five innings and allowed two hits and struck out 11. They will head to Preble Shawnee on April 4 and then host Emmanuel Christian on April 5. Both games are scheduled for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then host Yellow Springs on April 6 at noon.

Greenville (2-1, 1-1)

The Green Wave won 6-2 at Preble Shawnee on March 29. Senior Bryce Blumenstock and junior Adam Edwards each had a RBI. Freshman Cole Oswalt pitched all seven innings and struck out six batters. The team will host Stebbins on April 3 and then head to Stebbins on April 5. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. start. The Green Wave will then play a double header at Bradford on April 6 starting at noon.

Tri-Village (1-2)

The Patriots lost 4-3 to Southeastern on March 29. Tri-Village scored all three runs in the final inning. Junior Lane Bierly and sophomore Noah Finkbine each had a RBI. Junior Ayman Stephens pitched all seven innings and struck out six batters. They will host Newton on April 4 at 5 p.m. The team will then travel to Trotwood on April 6 for a double header starting at 10 a.m.

