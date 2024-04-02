Crash sends one to hospital

Darke County Sheriff Deputies and Gettysburg Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GETTYSBURG — On April 1, at approximately 5:56 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 36 East and Gettysburg-Southeastern Road, Gettysburg, in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 East at Gettysburg-Southeastern when a 1995 Green Dodge Dakota failed to yield the right of way while traveling north on Gettysburg-Southeastern Road.

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as Sheryl Lewis, 62, of Troy.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota was identified as Richard Walker, 66, of Sidney.

Walker was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign along with driving with an expired license. Lewis was transported to Wayne HealthCare by Gettysburg Rescue to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.