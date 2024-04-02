Versailles high school hosts track and field invitational

Leland Bolin set a new personal record with a discus throw of over 157 feet. Photos by Ryan Berry | The Daily Advocate Presley Cox competed in many field events and in the high jump.

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School host the Versailles Tiger High School track and field Invitational on March 30. More than 15 schools participated in the event.

The teams were split into two different divisions. In the orange division, the Bradford boys took fifth and Franklin Monroe boys took sixth. In the black division, the Versailles boys took third and the Arcanum boys took fifth. For the girls in the orange division, Franklin Monroe took fifth and Bradford took seventh. In the black division, the Versailles girls team took first place. Arcanum finished in sixth place.

In the relay events, the Versailles girls took first in the 4×800 with a time of 10:32.76. They also took first in the 4×200 relay with a time of 1:52.16. Franklin Monroe girls took second in their division in the same event with a time of 1:54.72. The Lady Jets took second in the 4×100 with a time of 55.98. Versailles also took second with a time of 52.77. Versailles then took first in the 4×400 with a time of 4:19.01.

In the girls individual track events, Josephine Pothast took second in the 100 meter hurdles for Versailles with a time of 16.99. Cassie Bomholt for Versailles took fifth with a time of 18.62. In the 100 meter dash, Avery Helman from Bradford took fifth with a time of 14.11 and Presley Cox from Franklin Monroe took sixth with a time of 14.33. Taelen Unger from Arcanum took second with a time of 14.17 and Lydia Bruns for Versailles took fourth with a time of 14.21. In the 1600 meter run, Mia Brookey from Franklin Monroe took fifth with a time of 7:10.70. Rhylan Broerman and Isabelle Dirksen took fourth and fifth for Versailles with times of 6:57.10 and 7:06.20. In the 400 meter dash, Savannah Beachler took fifth for Bradford with a time of 1:08.10. Katey Litten for Versailles and Katie Sharp for Arcanum took fourth and fifth with times of 1:04.96 and 1:07.17. In the 300 meter hurdles, Miriam Gehret for Versailles took first with a time of 48.84. Pothast took fifth with a time of 52.31. Corynn Goubeaux for Versailles took first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.60. In the 200 meter dash, Helman took third with a 28.51. Elli Stammen for Versailles took first with a 28.71. Ashlyn Porter for Versailles took fourth with a 29.48 and Unger took fifth with a 29.49. In the 3200 meter run, Ava Rismiller and Gabrielle Spitzer for Versailles took second and third with times of 13:04.84 and 13:05.45.

In the girls field events, Cox took fourth in the high jump with a height of 4’8”. Kiley May for Versailles took second with the same height. Littern took third with a 4’6” jump and Bomholt took fifth with a 4’4” jump. In the long jump, Franklin Monroe athlete Hannah Wolfe took fifth with a distance of 13’8.5”. Stammen took first with a distance of 15’3.25”. Madison Ware and Eden Barga for Versailles took third and fifth with distances of 14’9.5” and 14’.075”. In discus, Margret Mcglinch for Versailles took second with a distance of 109’2”. Also for Versailles, Tori Tyo took fourth with a 102’6”. Faith Wooten for Arcanum took third with a distance of 107’4”. In shot put, Brooklynn Crickmore for Bradford took second with a distance of 31’1.75”. Tyo took first with a distance of 35’7.25”. Wooten took third with a distance of 35’2.25” and Molly Phelan for Versailles took fifth with a 32’2.75”. In pole vault, Sydney Baker for Franklin Monroe took first with a height of 10’. Heidi Stammen for Versailles took second with the same height. Chloe Steinbrunner took third with a height of 9’.

In the boys relay events, Versailles took second in the 4×800 with a time of 8:51.17. In the 4×200, Bradford took first with a time of 1:39.90. In the 4×400, Versailles took third with a time of 3:42.16 and Arcanum took fourth with a time of 3:52.96.

In the boys individual track events, Owen Beachler for Bradford took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.72. Brady Lock for Arcanum took fourth with a time of 17.67. In the 100 meter dash, Zage Harleman for Bradford took first with a time of 12.24. Avery Felver for Bradford took fifth with a time of 12.82. In the 1600 meter run, Tony Moorman for Versailles took second with a time of 4:47.64. In the 400 meter dash, Eddie Heck for Franklin Monroe took second with a time of 56.15 and Wesley Baker took fourth with a 57.96. Griffin Trevino for Bradford took third with a 57.71. Beachler took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.71. Conner Gibson for Versailles took fourth with a 43.98 and Lock took fifth with a 44.60. In the 200 meter dash, Heck took fourth and Carson Figel for Franklin Monroe took fifth with times of 25.36 and 25.49. In the 3200 meter run, Jackson Spitzer for Versailles took third with a time of 10:52.82 and Drew Meyer for Versailles took fifth with a 11:08.68.

In the boys field events, Beachler took second in the high jump with a height of 5’10”. Lock tied for first with the same height. In the long jump, Figel took fourth with a distance of 16’4.75”. Charlie Weiss from Arcanum took first with a distance of 18’6”. Kyle Westgerdes for Versailles took third with a 18’0.5”. In discus, Trey Wilson for Franklin Monroe took fifth with a distance of 131’4”. Leland Bolin for Versailles took first with a 157’7”. In the shot put, Isaiah Frazee and Truman Knaus for Arcanum took third and fifth respectively. Frazee threw for 41’11.75” and Knaus threw for 41’3”. Daniel Waymire for Versailles took fourth with a 41’5.5”. In the pole vault, Kade Schwartz for Versailles and Micah Arbogast for Arcanum took fourth with a height of 11’.