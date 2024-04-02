Local Briefs

VFW Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, April 13. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 cover charge. The band will be Hearts on Fire. There will be additional food available, and a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, April 17. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Elections board meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, April 9, 9 a.m. for the April regular meeting and to conduct the post-election audit of the March 19th Primary Election. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Meeting changed

JACKSON, Twp. — Jackson Township’s next meeting was scheduled for April 8. Due to April 8 being the day of the eclipse, the township meeting has been changed to Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m.

United Way chicken dinners

GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night…what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner? The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, May 8 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $9 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s, 118 E Main St., Greenville, from 4-6 p.m. on May 8. Simply drive thru and dinner is ready. Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County United Way office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.