Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for March 2024.
There were 287 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in March 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 32 criminal, 8 OMVIs, 144 other traffic and 103 civil cases. There were 295 cases terminated/disposed of in March 2024.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331; 937-547-7340.