Rhodes State closed for eclipse

LIMA — Rhodes State College will be adjusting its schedule in observance of the highly anticipated solar eclipse event. The college will be closed on Monday, April 8. On Tuesday, April 9, the college will operate remotely and clinicals will resume as normal.

“This decision comes as part of our commitment to the safety and enjoyment of our students, faculty, and staff during this rare celestial occurrence as the area prepares for a surge of visitors during this time,” said Andrea Goings, Vice President, Human Resources.

For more information, please contact Andrea Goings at [email protected].