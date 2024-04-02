Serve Arcanum to return in May

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The 11th Annual Serve Arcanum program will return on Friday, May 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. again this year. Students at Arcanum High School assisted by teachers and community members will be out in the community again serving in various service projects. This is the 11th year for this outstanding project that helps the citizens of our community. Administrators are now soliciting opportunities to assist you, your business, your organization, with projects that they can help you complete. A few examples are law care, painting, cleaning, and organization. You provide the job and supplies, and the program will provide the manpower. The deadline for signing up for Serve Arcanum is April 24th. Please contact the HS Principal, Ty Cates at 2011 Trojan Avenue or email at [email protected]. Sign up sheets are available at the Arcanum Post Office. If needed, the rain date will be May 10th.

Chick-Fil-A is back at AHS and is now being served in the concession stand at the track meets! On April 9th they will also be served in the concession stand at the baseball/softball fields! This is another joint fundraising project between the Arcanum Alumni Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters. Other planned Chick-Fil-A nights at the track are April 22nd, April 26th, and May 4th.

Congratulations to Franklin Monroe School’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year Kristine Happy. Mrs. Happy has been teaching at Franklin Monroe Local Schools for 17 years. She has taught fourth grade her entire teaching career at Franklin Monroe Elementary School. She currently teaches math and science but has also taught reading and language arts. She lives in Versailles with her husband Brian (who also teaches at Franklin Monroe as the sixth-grade math and science teacher) and two daughters, Karly and Claire. A Versailles High School graduate, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and attending her girls’ sporting events and activities.

Mark your calendar for this event coming in September here in Arcanum! The Arcanum VFW Post 4161 will hold its first Annual Christmas Drive Poker Run on September 14th with all the proceeds going to families in need at Christmas. Kickstands up at 12 Noon at 311 S. Albright Street. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., $20 solo riders and $30 doubles. Plans are to return to the VFW by 4:30 p.m. with live music to start at 4:30 p.m. with the Jake Roberts Band. There will be food trucks, raffles, and a bounce house for all the kids. There is a cover charge after 4 p.m. of $10 per person or $15 couple (excludes all participants in the poker run).

Thank you to the Arcanum FFA Members from Mr. Pohlman’s classes who have been donating their time to help the Village of Arcanum and the Arcanum Junior Baseball Association prepare for the upcoming baseball and softball seasons. The students planed, sanded, primed and painted boards that will be used to replace the bleachers at the ball diamonds. Great job! This will be enjoyed by many parents and grandparents this summer!

Arcanum-Butler High School will present “Grease” on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are now on sale at the high school, please call 937-92-5174 to reserve your tickets are contact [email protected] or [email protected]. There will be limited tickets available at the door, so presale of tickets is preferred. A special ticket sale will be tomorrow (April 4th) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the high school. Saturday’s theatre production will be a dinner theatre and is pre-sale only.

“April is a promise that May is bound to keep.” ~Hal Borland

“April prepares her green traffic light, and the world thinks, “Go!” ~Christopher Morley