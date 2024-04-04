Heritage Ohio present Downtown Revitalization Workshop

MIDDLETOWN — On Tuesday, April 16, Heritage Ohio, in partnership with Downtown Middletown, Inc., will present a day-long workshop on downtown revitalization, community development, and economic development, as part of the quarterly Ohio Main Street Revitalization Series Workshop. Each workshop is hosted by an accredited Ohio Main Street Program community. The workshop, Transform Your Downtown with Local Entrepreneurs & Local Ordinances, will be held at The Windamere, 2 South Main Street Middletown. The workshop is open to anyone to attend. Pre-registration is required, and more information may be found at https://tinyurl.com/4hmy52te.

The agenda for the workshop is as follows:

9 a.m. | Welcome and Middletown overview

9:15 a.m. | Women Owned Businesses in Downtown Middletown

Hear how female entrepreneurs are driving a diverse economy in Middletown through this moderated discussion.

Panelists: Ginna Gunderson – Daubenmire Printing, Naiyozcsia Thomsan – Mz Jades’ Soul Food Restaurant, Emily Nelson – Pudgy Pony, Lisa Dethlefs – Iron Rose Mercantile, Mica Glaser Jones – Windamere Event Center

10:45 a.m. | Grow with Google – Janet Hurn

Learn how to harness the power of Google to support your local business, and get tips to help your business thrive. (Presented in part with financial support from Main Street America)

11:45 a.m. | Tour of The Windamere and lunch on your own

1:30 p.m. | Vacant Property Legislation

Vacant downtown buildings are space holders for future asset development, but they can also be liabilities if they are not maintained. Hear from three experts on how vacant buildings are harming your community, and what you can do to reverse the trend.

Panelists: Scott Brunka – City Manager, City of Lebanon, Kyle Havenar – Community Development Specialist, City of Sidney, Tom Salmons – Fire Prevention Officer, Sandusky Fire Department

3 p.m. | Key Elements to DMI’s Transformational Strategy Art & Entertainment

Take a walking tour of historic downtown Middletown, and visit three key sites undergoing redevelopment to support the long-term vision for the district. Tour Sites: Sorg Opera House, Middletown Historic Society, Torchlight Pass & Indigo Pass

5 p.m. | Networking at West Central Wine

Gather with local and state-wide stakeholders for an informal networking and idea sharing happy hour.

The quarterly workshops are funded in part through the generous support of the Ohio Department of Development.

Heritage Ohio promotes economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the coordinating agency for the Ohio Main Street Program and is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to become involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org.