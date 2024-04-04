Homan is a top performing agency

CHICKASAW — Homan’s Insurance, LLC has been recognized by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group President and CEO Mark C. Russell as one of the company’s top 10 agencies for Outstanding Profitable Growth in 2023. Kyle Homan received the recognition on behalf of the agency at a recent company event in Columbus.

Homan’s Insurance, LLC has represented Ohio Mutual since August,1994 and have symbolized excellence by achieving the most outstanding growth and profitability in 2023.

“We are honored to recognize Homan’s Insurance, LLC as a key business partner who is committed to providing outstanding results through its hard work and dedication to its customers and community,” said Russell. “We value partnerships that represent our company’s mission, vision, and values while delivering exceptional customer service by creating and maintaining lasting relationships.”

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 with its home office in Bucyrus, partners with more than 500 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of “A / Stable” from A.M. Best Co. since 1993. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com.