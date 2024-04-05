Local Briefs

LifeWise Evening of Impact

GREENVILLE — LifeWise Academy will be hosting an Evening of Impact on April 15 at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1400 E. Main St., Greenville. If you have ever wondered what LifeWise Academy is all about, this event is your chance to hear the reasons for this organization. Also, the building will be open for tours. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation at 7 p.m. Enjoy a Dessert Bar from Beanz Bakery. RSVP by April 10 to 937-459-2714 and enjoy an evening of inspiration. LifeWise Academy provides Bible education to public school students during school hours. Learn more at www.lifewise.org/greenvilleoh.

Cemetery closed during eclipse

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Union Cemetery grounds will be closed Monday, April 8 until approximately 5 p.m. All entrances will have barricades and the staff asks for the public’s cooperation.

GHS Class of ‘66 luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1966 is having its monthly luncheon at Sloopy’s (Russ Road) on Thursday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. They meet the second Thursday of the month; please invite other classmates that do not have Facebook. Check out their Facebook page for more details and to RSVP. Plan to join in on the great conversations, memories, and laughs.

Tree Commission Meeting

GREENVILLE — The Tree Commission for the City of Greenville will be meeting for their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, April 9, 1 p.m., in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Arcanum-Butler BoE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.