All Eyes on the Skies in Bradford

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library invites everyone to their Eclipse Viewing party on April 8, from noon to 4 p.m. This free event will be held at the Bradford Exempted Village Schools. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and join your neighbors and friends to witness this once in a lifetime event. Coolers will be allowed but alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

They will have music, games, activities, bounce houses and crafts for the children, as well as an interview with special guest, Galileo, to learn about the eclipse and why this is such a special occasion. Food available to purchase provided by the Bradford Athletic Boosters. Parking is available in the school lot, please enter the at the north side of the school from State Route 721. Gates will open at 11 a.m. All participants will be required to sign a liability wavier before admittance, parent/guardians must sign for minors, no exceptions. Waivers will be available at the gate or at the Bradford Public Library prior to the event. One free pair of eclipse glasses will be available per person while supplies last. The Bradford Public Library will be closed on April 8 for the entire day.

They hope you plan to join them as they turn “All Eyes to the Skies” for a few special hours on April 8. Visit their Facebook page and website for more information. They encourage everyone to fill out the RSVP on their webage at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org so they can be prepared that day. Watch for weather updates and possible cancellations for inclement weather on their digital platforms as well.