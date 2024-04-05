After Dark Beer Crawl in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is thrilled to announce the first-ever “After Dark Beer Crawl,” a unique evening event set to take place on Saturday, April 13th. This event promises an unforgettable night of craft beers and community spirit from 5-8 p.m.

Unlike any of the DTCP’s prior beer-tasting events, the “After Dark Beer Crawl” offers participants an extraordinary experience to explore the vibrant nightlife of Downtown Tipp City while enjoying an eclectic mix of craft beers. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste 24 different types of local craft beers, ciders, and seltzers at a dozen downtown businesses.

“This event is more than just a beer crawl; it’s a celebration of our community’s spirit, the art of craft brewing, and the unique charm of Downtown Tipp City,” said Tasha Weaver, Executive Director of the DTCP. We’re excited to showcase what makes our town special while providing an unmatched experience for craft beer enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.”

Tickets for the “After Dark Beer Crawl” are now available. Early bird tickets are $30 and admission at the door will be $35. The proceeds support the mission of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. Purchase tickets at https://downtowntippcity.org/wp-event/after-dark-beer-crawl/

Beer enthusiast and one of the event sponsors, Mike McDermott of Bash Foo, expressed his excitement, saying, “The ‘After Dark Beer Crawl’ is a fantastic addition to our city’s events calendar. I can’t wait to see our community unite for a night of good beer, great company, and unforgettable memories.”

For more information about the “After Dark Beer Crawl,” including a complete list of participating breweries and local businesses, please visit the official event page: https://downtowntippcity.org/wp-event/after-dark-beer-crawl/

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.