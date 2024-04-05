Teams compete in state CDE contests

The agronomy team placed 8th with Patrick McGlinch, Gracie Henry, Maggie McGlinch, and Lauren Grogean. Submitted photos The poultry team placed 45th with Riley Kruckeberg and Nick Gehert. Submitted photos The equine team placed 29th with Ava Jennings, Shyanne Oliver, Allison Pierron, Colten Spradlin, and Haley Mescher. Submitted photos The general livestock team placed 24th with (top row) Roger Winner, Jayna Luthman, Delaynee Bulcher, Lincoln Winner, Jaelyn Hecht. (front row) Paige Gehert, Allee Grimme, Ava May, and Kallie Banks. Submitted photos

Versailles FFA Members Compete at State with Spring CDEs

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA members participated at State Career Development Events on March 23rd, members participated in CDEs that included poultry, general livestock judging, equine, and agronomy. The event took place at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

The poultry team placed 45th with members Nick Gehert and Riley Kruckeberg. Gehert led the team placing 49th.

The general livestock team placed 24th out of 200 plus teams with members Paige Gehert leading the team placing 24th out of over 1,000 individual. The team also included Lincoln Winner, Allee Grimme, Ava May, Delaynee Bulcher, Rodger Winner, Jaelyn Hecht, and Kallie Banks. The team thanks Dylan Hesson for helping coach the team and preparing them for the state contest. The general livestock team also thanks Gary Phlipot, Dylan Hesson and Gary Gehret for hosting general livestock judging practices at their farms.

The equine team placed 29th with Ava Jennings, Allison Pierron, Haley Mescher, Shyanne Oliver, and Colten Spradlin competing. Jennings led the team. Thank you to Tiffany Pope and Camelot Farms for hosting a horse practice.

The agronomy team placed eighth with members Maggie McGlinch leading the team in 35th place, Gracie Henry, Patrick McGlinch, and Lauren Grogean. Thanks to teacher Miss Bergman and Greg McGlinch for helping coach the team.

Congratulations to all the members who participated in state spring CDEs!