Teams compete in CDE invite

The equine team placed 23rd at the Wilmington Invitational. Shown are Allison Pierron, Shyanne Oliver, Ava Jennings, and Haley Mescher. Submitted photos The dairy team placed seventh at the Wilmington Invitational. Shown are Keira Rahm, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Cale Henry, and Adam Brandt. Submitted photos The general livestock team placed 11th at the Wilmington Invitational. Shown are (back row) Rodger Winner, Lincoln Winner, Abby Henry, Delaynee Bulcher, Ruthie Smith, Eden Barga, (front row) Jayna Luthman, Allee Grimme, Ava May, Paige Gehert, Jaelyn Hect, and Kallie Banks. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — FFA members participated in CDE competitions to prepare for the final state competition. FFA Members participate in a variety of activities within these events to prepare them for a possible career in the area of that CDE. The first competition was at Marysville on March 2.

Members could participate in dairy judging, general livestock judging, wildlife, agronomy, and equine.

In the area of dairy judging the team placed 33rd and the only member on the team was Keira Rahm placing 51st. In general livestock judging, the team consisted of members Ava May and Allee Grimme. In the agronomy CDE the team placed fifth; Gracie Henry placed 22nd, Maggie McGlinch placed 26th, Patrick McGlinch placed 29th and additionally Simone Grieshop Lauren Grogean and Ben Pitsenbarger competed. The equine CDE consisted of Haley Mescher placing 152nd and the team placing 67th. The wildlife team placed 14th with member Hank Smith placing 44th, and Zac Bartram and Reed Grilliot also competing.

On March 6, members attended the Wilmington College Aggies Invitational. Members participated in agronomy, general livestock, dairy, and equine. In agronomy, the team placed fifth. Members included Gracie Henry placing 19th, Maggie McGlinch placing 22nd, Patrick McGlinch placing 27th, with Simone Grieshop, Lauren Grogean, and Adam Rauh. General livestock placed 11th with member consisting of Paige Gehret in first, and members Ava May, Roger Winner, Allee Grimme, Ruthie Smith, Jayna Luthman, Eden Barga, Lincoln Winner, Kallie Banks, Jaelyn Hecht, Delaynee Bulcher, and Abby Henry who also competed. In dairy cattle the team placed seventh; Adam Brandt placed 34th, along with Shawna Schmitmeyer, Cale Henry, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Keira Rahm, and Lucy Schmitmeyer competing. The equine management team placed 23rd with members Ava Jennings placing 132nd, Allison Pierron, Haley Mescher, and Shyanne Oliver.

On March 13th, FFA members participated in the Ohio Indian Lake Invitational. Members could participate in dairy, equine, or general livestock. Dairy placed 17th with members Shawna Schmitmeyer placing 31st, and members James Schmitmeyer, Lucy Schmitmeyer, and Keira Rahm also competing. Equine placed 12th with Ava Jennings placing 17th and members, Shyanne Oliver, Haley Mescher, and Allison Pierron competing. General livestock placed 19th with members Lincoln Winner placing 28th, with Roger Winner, Allee Grimme, Jayna Luthman, Ava May, Jaelyn Hecht, Delaynee Bulcher, Josie Pothast, Kallie Banks, and Abby Henry also competing.