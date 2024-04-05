Sale committee info meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Junior Fair Sale Committee is hosting two informational meetings concerning the new online sale process on Saturday, April 27 at 9 and 11 a.m. at the Birchwood Training Center, 5844 Jaysville-St Johns Road, Greenville, (former Anthony Wayne Building).

The meeting will feature Roger Hunker of BW Final Drive, who will be discussing how the new online sale process will work and answering questions. This informational meeting is for buyers, parents, and Jr Fair exhibitors.. An informational sheet will be passed out at this meeting as well.

In addition, a Darke County Jr Fair Sale Committee member will be present at each of the in person Quality Assurance to help explain the online process and answer questions.

No RSVP is needed and the same presentation will occur at both meetings.