Bradford baseball splits home double header with Greenville

Greenville freshman Charlie Jasenski drove in the last three runs in game two to give Greenville the win. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bradford senior Trey Schmelzer finished with two RBI on the day. Greenville freshman Titus Eberwein created the spark for Greenville after he drove in two runs in the second game.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

BRADFORD — The Railroaders baseball team hosted Greenville for a early morning double header on April 6. Bradford took the first game, 8-2, while Greenville took the second game, 5-2.

Both teams were coming off a night game the previous day. Bradford was able to get out to a hot start while it took time for Greenville to settle into the game.

Greenville head coach Adam Eberwein said once his team started to get going, he felt like it was an overall good day for his team.

“We played a game last night at Stebbins. Turn around in less than 24 hours and we’re playing another game in the morning. It took us a bit to get going. But once we got going, I thought it was a good day,” Eberwein said.

The Railroaders jumped out with four runs in the first inning. Junior Owen Canan scored the game’s first run and then came around to score on an error. Senior Trey Schmelzer drove in a run and later came around to score.

Bradford added on three more runs in the second inning. Senior Hudson Hill walked with the bases loaded to score a run. Senior Garrett Trevino hit a two-run single to make it a 7-0 game.

Greenville was able to get runners on base and put some pressure on Bradford, put couldn’t get them around to score. Eberwein said the team didn’t make a lot of errors, just some small mistakes during the game.

As the day went on, Greenville shook off those mistakes and played better.

“I won’t say they were errors or anything of that nature, just some mistakes were made in the first game and even so in the second game. But the biggest thing is we played through all those scenarios and the kids kept giving everything they got. That’s what we ask for as coaches. Not matter what the scenario is, we keep playing hard, keep giving everything we got and give 100% effort all the time. Our kids did that,” Eberwein said.

Greenville scored in the top of the fourth inning as senior Bryce Blumenstock scored on a wild pitch. Bradford got that run back in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI single by Hill.

In the top of the fifth, junior Owen McGreevey hit a RBI single to make it an 8-2 game. senior Landon Wills was able to navigate through some tough situations on the mound and pitched all seven innings. He gave up three hits and struck out eight batters.

Senior Trevor Mardin pitched the last 2.2 innings for Greenville and only allowed one hit. He struck out three and helped the team gain some momentum for the second game.

In the second game, Bradford scored the first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Schmelzer hit a RBI single to go up 1-0. Senior Tucker Miller drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 2-0.

Throughout the day, both teams were able to get base runners out on steal attempts and pick offs. Freshman Isaac Kerg for Greenville and Canan both were able to gun down runners from behind the plate.

The pitchers were able to catch runners between the base path and let their defense get them out trying to steal.

Then Greenville responded in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman Titus Eberwein drove in a run and had another run score off an error to tie the game at 2-2.

Eberwein said they had some young players step up for them at the plate and on the mound. They helped generate a spark late in the game when the Green Wave needed it the most.

The two-run play by Titus gave Greenville some life in the second game. Eberwein said no matter how you get it, you have to find a way to get a spark and do something with it.

“That’s what it takes sometimes. It may not be the conventional way of getting a double in the gap. It doesn’t make a difference. Whatever it takes to get a spark in the dugout is what you need sometimes. That’s what it took today,” Eberwein said.

Then in the top of the seventh inning, Greenville had bases loaded with no outs. Freshman Charlie Jasenski put a ball in play and cleared the bases after an error by Bradford.

Down 5-2, Bradford was able to get bases loaded with one out. But, they couldn’t find a gap. The Greenville defense was able to back up their pitcher to get the final out.

Freshman Cole Oswalt pitched five innings and had six strikeouts. Jasenski finished out the last two innings and had two strikeouts.

For Bradford, junior Treyl Manuel pitched four innings and had three strikeouts. Canan pitched the last three innings of the game.

Bradford will next play at Tri-County North on April 9 at 5 p.m. and then host Newton on April 10 at 5 p.m. The Railroaders are now 2-3 on the season with a 1-0 WOAC record.

Greenville is now 4-3 with a 2-2 MVL record. They will be at Tippecanoe on April 9 and then host Tippecanoe on April 10. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

