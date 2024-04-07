Miamisburg teen CareFlighted after crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On April 6, at approximately 4:26 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, and CareFlight were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 South and Miller Brumbaugh Road. In reference to a single vehicle injury accident that overturned.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Wesley Michael Cox, 18, of Miamisburg, was traveling southeast on State Route 49. Cox traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected back onto the roadway. The vehicle overturned and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Cox was wearing his seatbelt and was freed without mechanical means. Cox was transported from the scene by CareFlight to Miami Valley for his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.