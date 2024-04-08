Commissioners address low-interest disaster loans

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met with OSU Extension for an update and discussed low-interest disaster loans on Thursday last week. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

“SPA, IN has went in and made it eligibility for low-interest disaster loans for business/small business,” Aultman said. “I do have information on that for our citizens because we are a connecting county.”

Because Darke County is a connecting county through Union City, there is eligibility for Darke County. SBA received information that Darke County Ohio businesses and residents were affected by severe storms on March 14th, and they are eligible to apply for the loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Information can be found at www.darkecountyema.org. Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Indiana Governor Eric. J. Holcomb on March 27th, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.

Businesses and residents in Randolph County and the adjacent counties of Delaware, Henry, Jay, and Wayne of Indiana and Darke in Ohio. Application filing deadlines are May 28, 2024 for Physical damage and December 30, 2024 for Economic Damage. The different type of disaster loans ate business physical disaster loan, economic injury disaster loan, home disaster loans.

Credit requirements include credit history where applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA, and repayment where applicants must show the ability to repay all loans. Loan terms, by law, are authorized to a maximum of 30 years; however, the law restricts businesses with credit available elsewhere to a maximum of seven years.

SBA sets the installment payment amount and corresponding maturity based upon each borrower’s ability to repay. Borrowers may be required to provide collateral.

For more information reguarding the loan, all the amenities, and all the terms reach out to Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Delaware County or the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Randolph County. Customer service representatives will be available at the centers to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applicants.

Caden Buschur with the Darke County ANR Educator, OSU Extension gave an update on the programs that have been going on. The school and library programs include improving Ag Crop Productivity and Seed Starting. The next Darke County Ag Breakfast will be Friday, April 12th.

“We are also getting started with some research projects,” Buschur said. “The projects that are more or less official now are corn/soybean seeding rate, nitrogen rate, nutrient value of pen-pack steer manure, and impact of biological products on crop growth.”

Buschur said they were also able to attend the Versailles High School Career Day and spread his knowledge there.

“I got to share my very short Extension experience with them. Hopefully give them some valuable information,” Buschur said.

Some upcoming library programs include spring gardening, pond management, and natural resources at the Worch Public Library.

“There are a couple research projects that are not yet official,” Buschur said. “We are working on them for either later this year or for next year: nutrient stratification, manure composting, and quality of corn silage in storage types.”

The Extension is also working on the Camber of Commerce Summer Ag Tour. Some locations they are looking at include Keystone Cooperative, Brian Flora’s Farm, and 423 Restaurant.

Planning ahead, Buscur will have a meeting with Women Warriors and their organization to discuss QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention. It is a 1-2 hour educational program designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.

There has been an increased interest in a train the trainer program and suicide prevention and Mental Health First Aid training.

“It is definitely something we are interested in starting back up again,” Buschur said. “I am looking forward to meeting with Woman Warriors and seeing what the perspective is from her end and getting started on the Mental Health cause.”

The Darke County Commissioner meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 520 S Broadway St, Greenville, OH.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].