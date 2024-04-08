Arcanum falls to Eaton, Greenville and Bradford split double header; high school baseball roundup

Bradford senior Landon Wills pitched a complete game in the first game against Greenville. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville Charlie Jasenski put the ball in play to help drive in three runs to get the win over Bradford in the second game of the double header. Arcanum freshman Lucas Miller comes around to score the Trojans lone run against Eaton.

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 5 – 7.

Arcanum (3-5, 1-1)

ARCANUM — The Trojans started the weekend off with a 3-1 home loss to Eaton on April 5. Head coach Randy Baker said they did a good job getting themselves into scoring position many times during the game, but they weren’t not with situational hitting.

“We had a runner at third with no outs and we don’t score them. Both pitchers threw really well for them, but one hits the first two batters in the inning and we don’t get anything out of that. We got to do a better job of that,” Baker said.

In the top of the second inning, Eaton scored two runs off of errors. Arcanum got on the board in the bottom of the third inning as freshman Lucas Miller scored on a wild pitch.

In the same inning, sophomore Kolton Quigney found himself at third after a single and advanced on the wild pitch. With no outs in the inning, Arcanum couldn’t bring Quigney around to score.

Eaton drove in another run in the top of the fifth inning on a sacrifice flyout. Baker said it was a game where both teams gave each other runs through errors.

For the Trojans, errors are going to be expected with a young team. Baker is proud of his team for fighting through the mistakes and competing for all seven innings.

“We got to play better defense behind those guys. Both of them threw really well tonight. I’m proud of pitching and proud of our team. We’re going through some growing pains, but we’ll get there,” Baker said.

Sophomore Regan Christ pitched four innings and had six strikeouts. Sophomore Ethan Kearney pitched three innings and had a strikeout.

Arcanum then lost both games of a double header at Fort Loramie. They lost 5-2 in the first game. Miller and sophomore Bryce Kramer each had a RBI. Miller pitched four innings and had eight strikeouts.

They then lost 8-0 in the second game.The team had three hits in the game. Sophomore Seth Fearon pitched 2.1 innings and had two strikeouts.

Baker said playing in all of these tough non-conference games will only help the team get better. They will also have some tough conference games ahead.

After a game against Tri-Village, the Trojans will host Preble Shawnee on April 10 at 5 p.m. They will then head to Russia on April 12 at 5 p.m.

Bradford (2-3, 1-0) vs Greenville (4-3, 2-2)

BRADFORD — The Railroaders and the Green Wave played a double header on April 6. Both teams were coming off a win on April 5.

Greenville won 9-0 at Stebbins. Junior Drew Hamilton had three RBI and junior Owen McGreevey had two RBI. Junior Braeden Wills pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts.

Bradford won 7-1 at National Trail. Senior Tucker Miller pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and had 14 strikeouts. Senior Trey Schmelzer had two RBI in the game.

Bradford won the first game of the double header, 8-2. The Railroaders scored seven runs in the first two innings.

Schmelzer and junior Owen Canan both drove in a run in the first inning. Senior Hudson Hill walked in a run and senior Garrett Trevino had a two-run hit in the second inning.

After the slow start, Greenville started to put some pressure on Bradford. They were able to get into scoring position throughout the back half of the game, but couldn’t capitalize enough to get closer to Bradford.

Senior Bryce Blumenstock and McGreevey each drove in a run for the Green Wave. After that, Bradford’s defense was able to pick off runners and not let Greenville get many stolen bases.

Greenville head coach Adam Eberwein said once the team shook off the slow start, they started to fight through their small mistakes and competed with Bradford the rest of the day.

“I won’t say they were errors or anything of that nature, just some mistakes were made in the first game and even so in the second game. But the biggest thing is we played through all those scenarios and the kids kept giving everything they got. That’s what we ask for as coaches. Not matter what the scenario is, we keep playing hard, keep giving everything we got and give 100% effort all the time. Our kids did that,” Eberwein said.

Senior Landon Wills pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and struck out eight. Senior Trevor Mardin pitched 2.2 innings and had three strikeouts while allowing one hit.

Greenville won the second game, 5-2. This time, both teams were able to get outs by getting base runners out. Freshman Isaac Kerg for Greenville and Canan both gunned down runners from behind the plate.

Bradford took a 2-0 after five innings. Schmelzer drove in a run in the fourth and Miller drove in another run in the fifth.

Then Greenville freshman Titus Eberwein provided the Green Wave with a spark. He drove in a run on an infield hit and another run scored off an error to tie the game at 2-2.

Eberwein said the young players stepped up on the mound and at the plate to provide a spark for the team. It doesn’t how they got it, Greenville was able to get that spark and do something with it.

“That’s what it takes sometimes. It may not be the conventional way of getting a double in the gap. It doesn’t make a difference. Whatever it takes to get a spark in the dugout is what you need sometimes. That’s what it took today,” Eberwein said.

With bases loaded in the top of seventh, freshman Charlie Jasenski put a ball in play and all three base runners came around to score on an error.

Bradford had a chance to tie as they had bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh. But, they couldn’t get the one hit to drive them in.

Freshman Cole Oswalt pitched five innings for Greenville and had six strikeouts. Jasenski pitched the last two innings and had two strikeouts.

Junior Treyl Manuel pitched four innings and had three strikeouts. Canan pitched the last three innings.

After a road game at Tri-County North, Bradford will host Newton on April 10 at 5 p.m. and then host Franklin Monroe on April 11 at 5 p.m. The Railroaders will also host Milton Union on April 13 for a double header starting at 10 a.m.

After a road game at Tippecanoe, Greenville will host the Red Devils on April 10 at 5 p.m. They will then go to Xenia on April 12 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. Greenville will end the week with a home game against Stebbins on April 13 at noon.

Around the county:

Ansonia (3-4, 2-1)

Ansonia started the weekend with a 4-1 win over Twin Valley South at home on April 5. Seniors Trevor Hemmerich and Keegen Weiss each had a RBI. Hemmerich pitched all seven innings allowing three hits and had 12 strikeouts. They then lost 18-3 to Fort Recovery the next day. Senior Nick Burns had two RBI and Weiss had another RBI. Ansonia will next play on April 11 as they host Tri-Village at 5 p.m. They will then host Lehman Catholic on April 12 at 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (4-2, 1-0)

The Jets won 10-0 over Yellow Springs on April 6. Junior Josh Armstrong had two RBI in the game. Juniors Matthew Hurley and Chase Stebbins and sophomore Madex Skidmore each drove in a run as well. Stebbins pitched all five innings and allowed one hit and had five strikeouts. After a game against Dixie, Franklin Monroe will head to Bradford on April 11 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then have a double header at Benjamin Logan on April 13 starting at 11 a.m.

Tri-Village (3-2)

The Patriots won both games of a double header against Trotwood Madison on April 6. They won the first game, 18-8. Junior Kaeden Lipps had five RBI in the game. Juniors Lane Bierly and Trey Homan and freshman Jackson Meyer each had two RBI. Three pitchers took the mound for Tri-Village and combined for seven strikeouts. They won the second game, 17-0. Junior Ayman Stephens had three RBI. Lippes, sophomore Jaiden Beam and junior Grant Howell each had two RBI. Stephens pitched all five innings and allowed four hits and had nine strikeouts.

Versailles (5-2)

The Tigers swept their double header at St. Mary’s on April 6. They won 17-7 in the first game. Versailles scored 12 runs in the fifth inning and walked it off in the sixth inning for the run-rule win. Juniors Ben Subler, Matt Subler and Chase Monnin each had two RBI. Monnin pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts. Ben Subler had two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Versailles won the second game, 9-4. Seniors Joel Gehret and Gabe White each had two RBI. Senior Lane Bergman had two strikeouts in four innings pitched. After a game at Fort Recovery, Versailles will host Parkway on April 11 at 5 p.m. They will then host a double header for the Zac Richard Classic. They will play Van Wert at 10 a.m. and then play Fort Loramie at 2 p.m.

