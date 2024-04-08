Arcanum loses to Eaton; high school softball roundup

Senior Emilie Fout had two of the team’s four hits against Eaton. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Marli Morris hit a two-run single in the second inning.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school softball games from April 5 – 7.

Arcanum (4-4, 2-0)

ARCANUM — The Lady Trojans lost 6-3 to Eaton at home on April 5. Head coach Mike Morris said the team couldn’t get going at the plate throughout the game. They were not themselves at the plate.

“Everything was up. We were swinging at pitches that we shouldn’t be swinging at. We didn’t pick up on what she was throwing. We knew what she was going to do. She wanted to go up and out. We just didn’t adjust to it,” Morris said.

Eaton took the lead in the first inning on a solo home run by sophomore Madison Copper. The Lady Trojans took a 2-1 lead on a two-run single by junior Marli Morris.

Eaton retook the lead with a three-run third inning. Small mistakes by the Arcanum defense gave Eaton some more opportunities.

Morris said just when he thought they were rolling, the team still has to clean up those mistakes.

“We made a couple mistakes there on where to go with the ball. Young players do that. Hopefully we get this figured out. I thought we were starting to roll, but we got to get it figured out,” Morris said.

Freshman Matty Noe drove in senior Ashlyn Miller in the third to make it a 4-3 game.

Eaton junior Meredith Pieratt then started to give Eaton a cushion. She hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and hit a RBI double in the sixth inning to go up 6-3.

Seniors Hannah Kendig and Belle Harleman each struck out three batters on the mound.

After a big conference match against Tri-Village, Arcanum will play at Milton Union on April 10 and at Mississinawa Valley on April 11. Both games will start at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia (5-2, 1-1)

The Lady Tigers started the weekend with a 14-2 win over Twin Valley South on April 5. Ansonia put up nine runs in the

first inning. Senior Maddie Buckingham and sophomore Miley Walls each had three RBI. Senior Abby Kramer had six

strikeouts in four innings pitched. The Lady Tigers then swept a double header at Union City on April 6. Ansonia won 9-1 in the first game. Freshman Addison Geyer had two RBI in the game. Kramer pitched all seven innings and had 11 strikeouts. They won the second game, 8-0. Junior Jayda Mangen had three RBI in the game. Geyer pitched five innings and had seven strikeouts. Ansonia will host Tri-Village on April 11 and then play at Minster on April 12. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Bradford (2-3, 1-1)

The Lady Railroaders won back to back games this weekend. They won 5-2 at National Trail after scoring three runs in the sixth inning. Senior Alani Canan had two RBI in the game. Freshman Vivian Harleman had five strikeouts in four innings pitched. Sophomore Casey Bolen had three strikeouts in two innings pitched. Bradford then won 11-9 on April 6. Harleman and freshmen Kendal Weldy and Calli Didonato each had two RBI. After a game at Tri-County North, Bradford will host Franklin Monroe on April 11 at 5 p.m. and then head to Milton Union on April 12 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Franklin Monroe (1-8, 1-1)

The Lady Jets lost a close one at Preble Shawnee, 6-5, on April 6. After going up 1-0, the Lady Arrows scored four runs in the first inning. Junior Lila Davis had two RBI. Seniors Olivia Sease and Aleya Beatty each had a RBI as well. Senior Keihl Johnson had eight strikeouts in six innings of work. After hosting Dixie, Franklin Monroe will head to Bradford on April 11 at 5 p.m.

Greenville (6-4, 4-1)

The Lady Wave played four games in two days over the weekend. They swept a double header against Stebbins at home on April 5. They won 7-0 in the first game. Senior Mahayla Cook and sophomore Kendall Cromwell each had two RBI. Freshman Lizzie Shaffer pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts. Junior Morgan Thompson had four strikeouts in four innings pitched. They won 13-2 in the second game in the sixth inning. Cook had four RBI and a home run in the game. Senior Addie Burke and junior Marissa Hicks each had two RBI. Thompson pitched four innings and had six strikeouts. Shaffer pitched two innings and had four strikeouts. Greenville then lost both games of their double header on April 6. They lost 5-0 to Centerville in the first game. Junior Zoey Burns had the team’s only hit of the game. Burns also had two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Greenville then lost 1-0 to Portsmouth Notre Dame in the second game. Burns, Burke and senior Ella McLear each had a hit. Burns had three strikeouts in seven innings pitched. After a trip to Tippecanoe, Greenville will host Tippecanoe on April 10 at 5 p.m. They will then go to Xenia on April 12 at 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley (2-2, 1-1)

The Lady Blackhawks won 15-5 over National Trail on April 6. Mississinawa Valley scored six runs in the fifth inning to get the run-rule win. Senior MacKenzea Townsend had four RBI and a home run in the game. Sophomore Cayde Neukam had four RBI as well. Sophomores Cora and Makenna Hoggatt each had two RBI. Freshman Ella Godfrey pitched all five innings and had six strikeouts. After a road game at Newton, Mississinawa Valley will host Arcanum on April 11 at 5 p.m.

Versailles (6-0)

Versailles went 3-0 over the weekend. They won 3-0 against Russia on April 5. Seniors Kailey Jenkinson, Jenna Dirksen and Reagen Brown each had a RBI. Senior Colleen Hiestand pitched all seven innings and had nine strikeouts. The Lady Tigers then swept a double header against Fort Loramie. They won 6-2 in game one. Senior Lydia Hecht and Dirksen each had two RBI. Hiestand pitched all seven innings and had six strikeouts. They won 5-0 in game two. Four players for Versailles recorded a RBI. Hiestand pitched six innings and had three strikeouts. Sophomore Brooke Bergman pitched an inning and had a strikeout. After hosting Fort Recovery, Versailles will be at Parkway on April 11 and at Anna on April 12 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]