Crash sends two to hospital

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Bradford Rescue, Gettysburg Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GETTYSBURG — On April 7, at approximately 7:09 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Bradford Rescue, Gettysburg Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Horatio Harris Creek Road and Horatio New Harrison Road, Gettysburg, in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 blue Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on Horatio New Harrison Road and a gray 2017 Jeep Compass was traveling west on Horatio Harris Creek. The driver of the Buick failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign for the driver of the Jeep, causing the accident. The Jeep over turned onto its side and citizens who stopped to help were able to get the Jeep off its side. The occupants of the Jeep were able to free themselves.

The driver of the Buick was identified as Joshua Lewis, 37, of Greenville.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Zachary Hittle, 35, of Willis, Texas.

Lewis and Hittle’s passenger, Karol Kirby, 24, of Greenville, were transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. Hittle was treated and released at the scene.

Lewis was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.