Local democrats reorganize

The new and former officers for the Darke County Democratic Party celebrated the Democrat turnout in the Primary Election. Shown Amy Erisman, treasurer; Sue Knore, secretary; Matt Guyett, chairman; Jim Surber, former chairman; Joy Roseberry, vice-chairman; Scott Zumbrink, former vice-chairman; and Noah DeCamp, deputy treasurer. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democratic Party recently held their re-organization meeting, Wednesday, March 27, at the Board of Election Office. Both Jim Surber, outgoing chairman and Scott Zumbrink, retiring vice chairman, were honored with many accolades and each received the coveted “Democrat Stalwart Award”.

Officers who were elected are as follows: Chairman Matt Guyette; Vice Chairman Joy Roseberry and returning officers: Sue Knore, secretary and Amy Erisman as treasurer. Younger party member Noah DeCamp was elected as deputy treasurer.

The Democrats also celebrated the fact that they outperformed the Darke Republicans in the recent primary election held March 19, with the D’s outpacing the R’s with a 92.78 percent turn-out versus 78.02 percent for the Republicans. To honor the occasion, newly elected Chairman Guyette brought a chocolate cake to the festivities that was enjoyed by all. The Democrats then went on to further appointments of Party positions, committees assignments and they discussed and made plans for their “Spring Fling- Women Equal Justice” event, set for Friday, April 19, 2024, 6:30 – 11 p.m., at the Sure Shot Tap House, Greenville, with featured speaker Nan Whaley, former mayor of Dayton, and previous Democrat gubernatorial candidate.