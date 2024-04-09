Ansonia boys track and field takes first at Dixie Greyhounds Invite

Franklin Monroe junior Trey Wilson took first in the boys discus throw. Photo by Ryan Berry | The Daily Advocate

NEW LEBANON — Dixie hosted the fourth annual Dixie Greyhounds High School track and field Invitational on April 5.

For the boys teams, Ansonia took first place in the team standings. Arcanum took fifth, Tri-Village took eighth, Bradford took ninth and Franklin Monroe took 12th.

For the girls teams, Ansonia took second followed by Arcanum in third and Franklin Monroe was close behind in fourth. Bradford finished seventh and Tri-Village finished eighth.

In the girls relay events, Ansonia took second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:28 while Arcanum took third with an 11:45. Franklin Monroe took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.11. Arcanum took second with a 1:57.53 and Ansonia took third with a 1:58.11. Ansonia took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.67 and Tri-Village took second with a 53.83. In the 4×400 meter relay, Arcanum took second with a time of 4:39.61 and Franklin Monroe took third with a 4:39.91.

In the girls individual track events, Ansonia sophomore Lydia Hahn took third in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:59.79. In the 400 meter dash, Bradford freshman Savannah Beachler took first with a time of 1:06.11. Ansonia freshman London Reichert took second with a 1:07.48 and Franklin Monroe junior Kyra Barnes took third with a 1:08.34. In the 300 meter hurdles, Arcanum freshman Savannah Miller took third with a time of 53.23. Hahn took third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:43.48. In the 200 meter dash, Bradford junior Avery Helman took second with a 28.39 with Franklin Monroe freshman Sydney Baker took third with a 28.95. In the 100 meter dash, Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines took first with a 13.72 while Helman took third with a 13.85.

In the girls field events, Ansonia sophomore Olivia Schmitmeyer took first with a height of 4’8”. Franklin Monroe junior Presley Cox took second at the same height. Arcanum junior June Cook took third with a height of 4’6”. In the long jump, Reichert took first with a distance of 15’9”. Ansonia sophomore Olivia Creager took second with 15’6” and Hines took third with 15’4”. In the pole vault, Ansonia senior Colleen Steinmetz took first with a height of 11’. Arcanum sophomore Kamryn Beisner and senior Arianne Garrison both took second with a height of 7’. In shot put, Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten took first with a distance of 35’2.75”. Bradford senior Brooklyn Crickmore took third with 30’2.50”. Wooten then took first in discus with a distance of 104’10”.

In the boys relay events, Ansonia took first in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:51.74. In the 4×200 meter relay, Ansonia took second with a time of 1:38.37 and Bradford took third with a 1:39.27. In the 4×100 meter relay, Ansonia took second with a time of 46.02. In the 4×400 meter relay, Ansonia took second with a time of 3:40.64.

In the boys individual track events, Bradford senior Owen Beachler took first with a time of 16.16. Tri-Village sophomore Noah Finkbine took third with a 16.77. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia freshman Bennett Lehman took first with a time of 4:39.23 and Ansonia senior Matthew Lee took second with a 4:39.25. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia junior Brayden Bromagem took third with a time of 53.92. In the 300 meter hurdles, Beachler took first again with a time of 45.54 with Arcanum senior Brady Lock taking second with a 42.60. In the 800 meter run, Lee took third with a time of 2:06.73. In the 200 meter dash, Bromagem took first with a time of 24.14 and Ansonia sophomore Luke Ressler took third with a time of 24.30. In the 3200 meter run, Ansonia junior Ethan Sparks took first with a time of 10:42.47. In the 100 meter dash, Bromagem took second with a time of 11.89.

In the boys field events, Finkbine took second in the high jump with a height of 6’. In the long jump, Arcanum sophomore Charlie Weiss took first with a distance of 19’1” with Tri-Village senior Tanner Printz taking second with 18’10.5”. In the pole vault, Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas took second with a height of 12’6”. In discus, Franklin Monroe junior Trey Wilson took first with a distance of 126’9”.