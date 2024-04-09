Kettering Health opens infusion center

Kettering Health Troy opened its new ambulatory non-oncology infusion center. Submitted photo

TROY — Kettering Health Troy has opened its new ambulatory non-oncology infusion center following renovations to existing space. The center provides infusion and injection care for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, those in need of infectious disease treatment and other medical conditions for which treatment is not available through oral medications. The center begins treating patients today, April 9.

Renovations to the space focused on providing convenient, safe and specialized care, including the ability for professionals to continue to work while receiving their infusion. Prior to the opening of the center at Kettering Health Troy, patients had to travel to Kettering Health Washington Township for non-oncology infusions. This new space provides care close to home for community members north of I-70.

“Any opportunity where we can bring care closer to home makes the healthcare journey of our communities better,” explained Dr. Ashlee Ames, an internal medicine physician leading Kettering Health’s hospitalist team.

Primary care and other sub-specialty providers including obstetricians, surgeons and neurologists could refer patients to the new center from Troy and surrounding communities, giving patients access to more convenient care they need for conditions like hyperemesis, multiple sclerosis or dehydration. Patients could receive iron infusions before surgery or certain cholesterol lowering medicines in the infusion center as well.

Planning with teams across the hospital and renovations for the center took around six months to complete.