GHS Theater presents “Treasure Island” April 12-14

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Theatre Program will present their production of “Treasure Island” this upcoming weekend, April 12-14, at Memorial Hall.

Performances will be held Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at @ p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per patron and are available online at our.show/ti-ghs-theatre or can be purchased in person at the Memorial Hall box office thirty minutes prior to each show.

This swashbuckling stage version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic novel was first produced as part of London’s Free Theatre Festival on the South Bank in 2005. “Treasure Island” delivers action, comedy, and a rollicking array of zany characters.

The program’s officer team and ensemble cast have worked diligently to bring all aspects of the show to life. This latest production characterizes a distinct era of GHS Theatre with an emphasis on student-led development.

Seniors Lydia Beisner, Mya Conway, Brody Fleming, Carson Henry, and Gavin Swank serve as club officers. This will be their final production with GHS Theatre.