Arcanum represented at state basketball tournament

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Arcanum student Mora Menzie sang the National Anthem at the Ohio State High School Basketball tournament! She was amazing in front of thousands of spectators; she is extremely talented and represented Arcanum very well! This young lady has sung the National Anthem for many years at school functions as well as the Dayton Dragons in the past. Thank you for making Arcanum proud, Mora!

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is coordinating April open hours with Arcanum High School Alumni weekend. Open hours on April 20th will be from 2 to 4 pm. A special display of AHS sports, cheering, FFA and band uniforms as well as other school memorabilia will be available to view only on April 20th. They also have a collection of Arcettes (yearbooks) dating back to as early as 1921. Plan to take a tour of the building and learn about all that the historical society offers. AWTHS will be closed April 6th. If you would like to research a certain family or events, please notify Annette Stewart prior to April 20. By doing so materials can be pulled, allowing more time for your research. They also have many graduate class AHS photos, school programs as well as information on our laptop that’s not available in binders. Computer usage is by appt only. Please contact Annette at [email protected]. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street in Arcanum.

Franklin Monroe Schools invites all Senior Citizens to join them for a Senior Citizen Breakfast on Tuesday, April 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast casseroles, doughnuts, juice, and coffee. There will also be student performances during breakfast. Administrators and staff hope you will join them and let them thank you for all your support to FM. Please plan to park behind the school toward the track and baseball/softball fields. Please enter through door #8 at 8591 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, Ohio.

When was the last time you visited Bear’s Mill? This year Bear’s Mill will be 175 years old and is one of the only working mills in Ohio that still grinds and sells its products to the public. Check out the mill and get a tour of the grinding process, and how the water-powered equipment operates. They also have a wonderful gift shop and art gallery to check out. The gift shop and art gallery support not only the mill but local artisans. Come to the Mill and enjoy this wonderful place with your family and friends! The mill is located just six miles north of Arcanum at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, Greenville, Ohio.

Did you know that the North Woods of the Arcanum Nature Preserve is home to a large patch of Wild Hyacinth? The wild hyacinth is a perennial wildflower that blooms in late spring through mid-summer, with blooms in an array of colors from pale blue and lilac, to nearly pristine white. It is a hardy flower that can be found in rich woodlands to limestone glades. Because of all of these “April showers” we’ve been having, this will help the patch to thrive this blooming season.

This wildflower attracts several nectar-seeking pollinators, with bees being the primary seeker. Over the last several years the bee population has seen a rapid decrease with a key cause being loss of habitat. We are so glad that our little patch of Hyacinth’s can be a heaven to the bee community. Interesting Fact: At one time the Wild Hyacinth bulbs were a food source for the Native Americans and early Settlers. However, this practice is very much discouraged now due

to a poisonous look-alike known as the Death Camas. Once all this rain is done, start visiting the primitive trails of the North Woods, and watch the Wild Hyacinths bloom fresh spring life into the Arcanum Nature Preserve. (Special thanks to Barb Deis for this information) For photos of this plant check out the Arcanum Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

SAVE THE DATE! The Annual Harvest Extravaganza will return in September at the Moore Farm on Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road. Put these dates on your calendar, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29th. There will be lots of fun and shopping with mums, pumpkins, country crafts, handmade items, soaps and candles, collectibles, vintage décor, primitives and boutiques. The Harvest Extravaganza event is a popular gathering that takes place on a country farm located between Arcanum and Greenville. This event is known for its wide range of vendors, live bluegrass music, and delicious food options. There will be at least seventy-five unique vendors, attendees have plenty of opportunities to peruse a variety of handmade crafts, artisanal goods, antiques, and one-of-a-kind treasures. From locally made candles and soaps to handcrafted jewelry and clothing, there is something for everyone at this event.

“April, the bringing of lilacs and sweet peas reminds us of the simple joys in life.” ~Unknown

“April is the month when the earth is reborn and the spirit soars.” ~Terri Guillemets