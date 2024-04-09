Gettysburg Masons celebrate 150 years

GETTYSBURG — Gettysburg Lodge #477 Free and Accepted Masons recently celebrated their 150th Anniversary with a Reconsecration Ceremony conducted by the Grand Lodge of Ohio.

Members of the Grand Line, as well as several Past Masters from Gettysburg Lodge, participated in the ceremony.

The lodge will have an open house on April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge building, 105 Clay St., Gettysburg. The event is open to the public and members will be present to answer questions.

They encourage anyone who would like a tour of the lodge, discuss the history of the fraternity and gain an understanding of the impact of Freemasonry in the community to attend. Light refreshments will be served.