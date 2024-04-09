EverHeart shares career paths

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice was honored to have the opportunity again this year to share the wide variety of career paths within their organization at the annual Impact Stem2D Conference. The event is a one-day interactive event offered to empower young women in Darke County Schools and aims to encourage them to explore careers in STEM. Over 100 young women registered for the event, which features a keynote speaker, educational STEM-focused hands-on activities, and educational opportunities.

Team members from EverHeart Hospice, Emily Gariety, Human Resources Manager, and Ashlynn Beisner, Community Outreach Specialist, explained to the group what hospice is and the types of careers available within the organization. They expressed how direct care staff, like nurses and aides, make up most of their employees. However, the organization requires other departments such as HR, Business Development, Finance, IT, Bereavement, Social Work and Music Therapy to make the organization successful.

As attendees visited EverHeart’s table, they could learn more about EverHeart’s Legacy Program, and heartbeat bears that are provided to patients’ families, even listening to the sample bear to hear what a heartbeat recording sounds like. Also on the table were business cards, brochures, and informational items for students to take. A question that came up a lot for the EverHeart Hospice team members was if it is hard to be around dying people every day. Emily and Ashlynn shared that the focus tends to be more on how rewarding it is to allow patients to pass comfortably.

Kristi Strawser, CEO of EverHeart Hospice, was honored to serve as the moderator of the workforce panel, which included seven women employed in STEM-related positions in organizations throughout Darke County. The students were encouraged to ask the panelists questions, allowing them to learn from local women about their career paths, education, day-to-day tasks, and the duties of their positions. This allowed the students to explore the many career opportunities within the communities in which they live. Visit www.everhearthospice.org for more information on the current job opportunities they have available.