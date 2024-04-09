ESCC hosts Manufacturing Camp in June

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will hold a Manufacturing Camp June 3–6, at the Piqua Campus. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Designed for students aged 12 to 16, this camp offers an immersive experience that will help students discover and develop skills in manufacturing.

Participants will learn skills such as electrical components and soldering; techniques for bending, cutting, and drilling; 3D printing; and manufacturing safety. The camp offers students the chance to construct a battle bot, collaborate in team-based activities, and tour local manufacturing facilities.

The event is made possible by sponsors Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs; Hartzell Propeller; Production Tube Cutting; and Superior Aluminum Products.

Edison State invites eligible students to pre-register by April 15, 2024, by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/camp. The camp costs $59 per person and includes lunch each day and a camp t-shirt. For more information, email Joe Ratermann, Career Pathways Advisor, at [email protected].