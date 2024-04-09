UVMC opens Women’s Imaging Center

The development of the Women’s Imaging Center began in the summer of 2023. Submitted photo

TROY — A major enhancement of diagnostic services for women opened this spring at Upper Valley Medical Center. A new, dedicated UVMC Women’s Imaging Center has been under construction within the hospital since summer 2023.

The new center pulls all resources into one area to enable convenience and easy navigation of services that women routinely need, such as mammography, ultrasound, and bone densitometry, as well as consultation with a breast navigator and genetic counseling.

Additionally, the center’s comprehensive program includes MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and stereotactic breast biopsy for those who need further services.

The new center will allow for private waiting areas and consultation with patient navigators, surgeons, and radiologists.

“It truly provides for personalized care in a supportive environment,” said Jacqui Rose, UVMC director of imaging, telecommunications, IT, and first impressions. “We are very excited to introduce this dedicated center for women of all ages.”

The Women’s Imaging Center dovetails with UVMC’s overall patient flow project, a multi-year modernization project designed to provide a better patient experience within the 25-year-old facility. The patient flow project, launched in 2019, was designed to enhance wayfinding and privacy, as well as easier access to services.

“We are pleased to allow more ease of access, comfort, and convenience for people coming to the hospital, as well as greater efficiencies for our staff,” said Kevin W. Harlan, UVMC president. “We are dedicated to enhancements that help provide a more comfortable, healing environment for our patients and visitors.”

The new Women’s Imaging Center project was largely supported by the UVMC Foundation and its donors.

“It is clear that the UVMC Foundation’s donors understand the importance of ongoing enhancements to our hospital,” said Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation. “This center brings very positive change in the area of imaging services for women.”