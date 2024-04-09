Solvita upcoming blood drives

GREENVILLE — Register to donate blood at the Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, April 19 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway St. and be ready for April showers with the Solvita umbrella donor gift.

You can also register to donate blood at the Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to noon in the conference center, 320 North Main St., New Madison

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.