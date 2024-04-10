GADC offers summer classes

GREENVILLE — Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enroll your furry friend in the exciting summer classes offered by the Greenville Area Dog Club! Our classes are designed to help your dog reach its full potential while having fun and socializing with other pups. Join us and discover the benefits of having a well-trained and socialized dog.

Training your puppy early can prevent bad habits from developing and lead to a well-behaved dog throughout its life. So, enroll your dog today and give it the best opportunity to become a happy and well-adjusted member of your family. Our 8-week classes will commence on May 28, 2024. Registration will open on April 15, 2024, and close on May 14, 2024.

Classes that are being offered this summer are:

Puppy – 3 to 6 months

Senior Puppy – 6 months to 1 year old (or completed Puppy class)

Beginner – 1 year and up (or completed Senior Puppy class)

Rally – (must have completed one Beginner class)

Agility – Intro (must have completed one Beginner class,) Beginner and Advance (must have

Completed Intro)

Greenville Area Dog Club has been offering these classes since 1968, and their knowledgeable and dedicated instructors have helped thousands of owners train their dogs to become well-behaved members of their families.

Greenville Area Dog Club offers a Canine Good Citizen evaluation at the end of every training session. Your dog can be tested regardless of its age. You can ask an instructor for more information.

The club is located at 803 Martin Street, Greenville, next to Dairy King. You can find class descriptions, age requirements, registration forms, and phone numbers for more information about the classes on their website at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com. After calling the class contact number, please mail in your registration along with your vet records and payment as early as possible to secure your spot in the class.

Visit their Facebook page to find all types of information about your dog as well as the fun stuff we do. Greenville Area Dog Club can help you and your dog.

Greenville Area Dog Club is seeking new members who are passionate about dogs and willing to impart their knowledge and experience with the community. If you find this opportunity interesting, please visit http://www.greenvilleareadogclub.com/ and contact one of the phone numbers listed to learn more about becoming a member.