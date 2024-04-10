George is Capstone Student of the Month

Versailles High School Senior Travis George was highlighted as the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Student of the month for the skills and success at TWG Carpentry. He is picture with owner Toby George. Submitted photo

Capstone Versailles Agriculture Education Student Travis George and Business Highlight TWG Carpentry

VERSAILLES — Travis George is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in it’s 11th year. He is the son of Dan and Tara George of Versailles. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

George has worked over 2,800 hours at TWG Carpentry since 2022. He can install flooring, trim, windows, doors and more. He is in training to be a carpenter. Toby George, owner of TWG Carpentry, said, “Travis is very dependable, reliable, hardworking and can do most all jobs on his own. Travis is a great asset to my small business and he has learned many skills and has become very knowledgeable in this line of work.” George plans to work full-time for TWG Carpentry after graduation.

TWG Carpentry was started by Toby George in 2022 and works with numerous sub contracts in the local area and installs trim, doors, windows, flooring and more.

This year, 44 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.