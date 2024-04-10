Help Center looking for new logo

The Help Center continues to help community members throughout the year. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Union City Community Help Center donated 80 boxes of food and essentials to community members, including tornado victims. At Christmas time they had given shopping carts of mostly food to 130 families. In July 2023, they had given boxes out to over 50 families that came.

Director Theresa Hampshire would like to be able to give out boxes at different times of the year. Of course, anyone in need can come in to obtain food from the pantry as needed at any time. The Center serves Ohio and Indiana.

The Help Center began in October 1986 as a uniting of two churches, Trinity Lutheran and First Christian Churches. Later, five churches supported the Center with a hundred volunteers. Presently, more volunteers would be welcomes as there are less than 15. There is a thrift store that sells donated items from the community to help families stretch their money.

Proceeds from the store go to help pay for the food pantry, blessing box and utilities department whereas low income families, elderly, disabled individuals, veterans and single parent families can obtain food and help with electric, gas or clothing. Also, help is given to fire victims, homeless, abused, people recently from jail, nursing homes and schools. The Center also passes on various items to Lions Club, veterans, cancer society, military, pregnancy resources center, Rustic Hope and blankets for pets.

Currently, The Help Center is holding a contest to create a new logo for the Center that best represents what the Center does for the community. The deadline is May 29.