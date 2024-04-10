New superintendent takes helm at Ohio Veteran Homes

Terry Holecek

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Veterans Services welcomes Terry Holecek to its team. Holecek officially began his duties as the new Superintendent at the Ohio Veterans Homes, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry. He will accompany ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst on visits this week to the two state-run Homes, which are located in Sandusky and Georgetown and are home to hundreds of wartime Ohio veterans.

“I am thrilled for Terry to join our leadership team as superintendent of our Ohio Veterans Homes. He is a dedicated professional and proven leader,” Director Ashenhurst said. “Providing quality care and comfort to our resident veterans is an important part of our mission and I expect Terry to continue with emphasis on person-centered care and continuous improvement for our staff and residents.”

Holecek is an Ohio-licensed nursing home administrator (LNHA) and health services executive (HSE), serving in top roles for national long-term care, senior living, and home care organizations. He has successfully led multi-facility operations and has been recognized for his achievements in improving resident experience, quality outcomes, and employee satisfaction. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Gerontology and Healthcare Administration from Kent State University as well as a Core of Knowledge Certification in Long-Term Care Administration from The Ohio State University.

An Ohio native, Holecek currently serves as vice chair and as a committee member of the National Association of Long-Term Care Administrator Boards. He and his wife are the proud parents of three daughters. His interests outside work include spending time outdoors, fly fishing, and traveling with family.

“I am honored to serve as Superintendent and to serve our veterans,” Holecek said. “I am eager to get started and to meet all the fantastic people who work at both of our Ohio Veteran Homes.”

The Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky is a 427-bed nursing home facility in Erie County. Two levels of care are offered: standard care for those veterans in need of any intermediate level of care, and special care for veterans with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. The home opened in 1888 to care for veterans of the Civil War, and has been in continuous operation since. The Domiciliary offers 206 beds and necessary medical care to eligible veterans who need medical care but are capable of living independently.

The Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown offers 168 beds for nursing home care. Two levels of care are offered: standard care for veterans in need of any intermediate level of care, and special care for veterans with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. The home opened in 2003 and is located in the scenic countryside of Brown County.

Holecek is the 32nd OVH Superintendent in history. He replaces Ross Matlack, who officially took the role in April 2021 and resigned earlier this year to pursue other opportunities. The first person assigned to the position was Gen. Manning F. Force, who headed up the Sandusky facility beginning on Oct. 10, 1888, when it was dubbed a Soldiers and Sailors Home. ODVS’s most prestigious in-house recognition is named after Force and was awarded to former Superintendent Terry Prince in 2021.