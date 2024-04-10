PORTLAND, Ind. — The Jack Ronald Spring Paint Out will be held Saturday, May 4, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place. There is no cost for this event.

Plein Air Painters must pre-register at myartsplace.org. The Paint Out is limited to 25 painters. No walk ins will be accepted.

This Paint Out is a plein air event. At this event artwork is completed on location while outdoors. Artists will capture special location(s) in the area, with their work, and additional pieces, revealed the day of the event at a free, public exhibit. There are three juried awards: $150 People’s Choice $100 each: Mayor’s Choice and Alcove Artists Award. The Plein Air pieces will be available for sale that evening.

Suggested painting locations include Hudson Family Park, Arch Bridge, Floral Hall – Jay County Fairgrounds, Loblolly Marsh Nature Preserve, Bearcreek Farms, Jay County Courthouse, Portland Golf Course, Church of the Most Holy Trinity, and the Fort Recovery fort.

Artists are responsible to bring all their own supplies (incl. easels for painting and exhibiting later) Artists should be prepared to accept payments as artists are paid directly by buyer. There are no commissions on sales. Artist may bring up to three additional previous works for sale during the exhibit after dinner.

8-9 a.m. – Registration at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Painting on Location

4-5 p.m. – Dinner & Exhibit Set Up Dinner is for Artist & Volunteers only

5-6:30 p.m. – Public Exhibit & Sale with Award Ceremony at 6:20 p.m.