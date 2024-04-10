Local Briefs

Recovery board meets

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, April 16 at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the board meeting at 11:30 a.m.

Wonderful World of Art

PORTLAND, Ind. —The Wonderful World of Art will put on display works from local school kids. The event features many different types of art from a variety of grade levels. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The event will be held through Friday, April 26 with a reception on Friday, April 12, 4-6 p.m. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 131 E Walnut St. Portland, Ind., at the Performing Arts Building. This event is free.

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American Legion will host a Chicken Pot Pie Dinner on Sunday, April 21. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu includes old fashion chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce, cake or pie and a drink. Carryout is available and everyone is welcome. The cost is $9 for adults, and $4 for children under 12.