Glowing Naturally with Pamela Graves at GPL

Pamela Graves is shown with her dog, Charlie. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, Pamela Graves, owner and founder of Unbelievable Skincare, will return to Greenville Public Library for another informational presentation on embracing our best selves.

During her program, Glowing Naturally: All-Natural Skincare for a Radiant You, Graves will share the benefits of a natural, daily skincare routine in achieving a healthy, radiant glow.

She will cover topics such as the benefits of natural ingredients, potential risks of synthetic products and tips to embrace a more natural approach to skincare. Attendees will also get a chance to experience the Unbelievable Skincare difference firsthand.

Graves began her Unbelievable Skincare journey in 2011 when she began making simple skincare essentials for herself. Extensive research and a passion for helping others has led her to share her creations with the world, one bottle at a time. Every order is made fresh with all-natural ingredients, then packaged in recyclable or reusable containers.

For more information on Pamela and her skincare line, find her on Facebook or go to her website: www.unbelievableskincare.com/

This is a free event, and registration is not required to attend. For more information, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.