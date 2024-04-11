Democrat, independent women host Childrey

Adrienne Childrey

GREENVILLE — Adrienne Childrey, committed advocate and community leader seeking to represent Ohio’s 84th District as the next state representative, will be the guest speaker at the April 17 meeting of the Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group.

She has been actively involved in Democratic Party leadership, serving on the Auglaize County Executive Committee. As a vocal advocate for LBGTQ rights, she has also spoken at Mercer County Democratic events.

Her fervor for social justice led her to establish the Northwest Ohio Trans Advocacy, championing LGBTQ rights, especially for transgender individuals. In 2023, she organized the Lima Pride March, spoke at the Celina Small Town Pride and led a protest against Rep. Angie King’s proposed Drag Ban Bill.

Inspired by the harmful legislation supported by Rep. King, Childrey is determined to address critical issues facing working-class Ohioans and promote bipartisan cooperation for meaningful progress.

The DCD&IWG meeting is open to the community and will begin at 7 pm, at Shawnee Prairie in Greenville.

Please help support the FISH Food Pantry by bringing a non perishable food or personal care item.