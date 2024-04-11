Poultry Days names Polings as parade marshals

Mike and Tammy Poling

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days is proud to announce that one of their own, Mike Poling, along with his wife Tammy, will be the honorary Parade Marshals for the 2024 Poultry Days Grand Parade.

Mike married Tammy in 2002 and is a lifelong resident of V-Town. Mike has been President of Expert Regrind since 2001, following his father Gary Poling in the business. Mike had been working there on a semi-regular basis ever since his boyhood days some 37 years ago. Tammy has worked for Midmark for the past 24 years and was a volunteer with the Versailles EMS for 11 years.

A proud graduate of Versailles High School Class of 1981, Mike played both basketball and baseball for the Tigers. Since that time, he has been instrumental in all sorts of projects, fund-raisers, and programs of the Versailles sporting community. He can claim many years of involvement in everything from to Youth Baseball, to the Diamond Club, Friends of Hole Field and youth wrestling. Mike also volunteered with Jaycees for five years including being Vice President and Jaycee of the Year.

Although he himself never wrestled in high school, all three of his sons did, and Mike has volunteered ever since. Long after his kids finished competitive wrestling, he still runs the clock/scoreboard for most of the home meets and tournaments.

He and Tammy are the proud parents of daughter Jami, as well sons Joseph, Jonathan, and Jacob. Jami Buchan with her husband Ned and daughters Isla and Sylvie reside in Decatur. Joseph also resides in Decatur. Jonathan resides with his fiancé Kierra in New Haven Indiana. Jacob and fiancé Courtney will reside in Versailles.

Mike Poling has been involved with the Friends of Hole Field ever since its inception in 2005. Currently, he is serving as Chairman/President of the organization after spending countless hours and many years putting the contractor skills that he learned while working for Coons Construction to good use.

Of course, Mike would most likely confess that he is proudest of his dedication to all things Poultry Days. He has served on the Board for many years, beginning in 2000, and was Festival Chairman in 2007. Since that time, he has continued to be on the Heritage Park Board for a total of nineteen years, six of them as President. He even lives in a house that he helped build right across the street from Poultry Days Park. Mike’s involvement with Poultry Day also included being a member of the original “Blue Meanies” Ultimate Disc Team which began the annual tournament in Versailles.

Mike led the planning and construction of the new amphitheater, as well as work on the various shelters, the walking track, the ball diamonds, and an enlarged parking lot, just to mention a few projects. Mike was also instrumental in organizing the planting of over 75 trees at the park.

Mike picked up the nickname of Brute while playing high school basketball under coach Ron Mescher. Those starters would never have been as good as they were if not for the hard work of challenging them in practice by guys like Mike, who were proud to be the “subs.” One day in practice, Mike was being particularly aggressive while guarding one of the team’s star players. When Mike managed to box out one of the key players, so aggressively that he ran him into the wall, Ron laughingly chided Mike for being such a brute. Thus, a well-earned nickname was born, and will forever be tagged onto Mr. Mike “Brute” Poling.

Besides the above, Mike enjoys bowling, and they enjoy traveling, camping, fishing and going to the lake. And of course, spending time with family and friends.

Mike and Tammy would like to thank the Poultry Days Board for this recognition and invite everyone to the 2024 Poultry Days Grand Parade on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.