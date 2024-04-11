Lions hear about youth camp

UC Lions Program Chair Michael Peden is shown with Sgt. Brandon Barndollar. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club met at the Union City Community Room on Tuesday, April 9, and enjoyed a wonderful meal of Fried chicken and coleslaw prepared by Diane Dubeansky.

The program for the evening was presented by Sgt. Brandon Barndollar of the Winchester Police Department. Sgt. Barndollar discussed the Randolph County Law Enforcement Youth Leadership Camp and the many positive aspects of the camp. The camp which is free to the participants is sponsored by donations from local individuals and businesses. This program is open to 80 students ages 10-15, runs three nights and four days, and includes many aspects of law enforcement, as well as fun activities for the students. Camp applications can be obtained from their school or local police departments.

More information is available on the Facebook page or from the police departments.