Arcanum wins in six innings over Tri-Village; high school baseball roundup

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 8 – 10.

Arcanum 12 (4-5, 2-1) vs Tri-Village 2 (3-3, 0-1)

ARCANUM — The Trojans get back on track with a run-rule win over Tri-Village on April 9. Head coach Randy Baker said the team played great from the start and rode that momentum for the win.

“Miller pitched a great game. Hit his spots really well, kept the ball down and stayed on top of the hitters. We played really good defense behind him. You have those two components in a game, you got a really good shot at winning,” Baker said. “Early on, we put the ball in play. They made some mistakes and we capitalized on them.”

Sophomore Regan Christ drove in a run in the first inning and in the second inning for Arcanum. In total, the Trojans scored six runs in the second inning.

Sophomore Derek Longstreth drove in two runs and Sophomore Kolton Quigney walked in a run as Arcanum went up 7-0 early in the game.

Then Tri-Village slowed down Arcanum and held them scoreless for the next three innings. Freshman Lucas Brown pitched 2.1 innings and allowed no hits and struck out four batters.

Baker said they hit a lull in the middle of the game and gave credit to the Tri-Village pitchers for slowing them down.

Junior Trey Homan scored off a wild pitch in the fifth inning to give the Patritos their first run. Sophomore Noah Finkbine then drove in a run in the sixth inning to make it a 7-2 game.

Arcanum then got back into an offensive rhythm and scored five runs in the sixth inning to get the run-rule win. Sophomore Bryce Kramer, freshman Luke Stephens, junior Cohen Protzman and seniors Caleb Burke and Dakota Kendig each drove in the sixth.

Freshman Lucas Miller pitched five innings and had eight strikeouts. Stephens pitched the last inning and got a strikeout.

Arcanum will host Minster on April 15 and then host National Trail on April 16 starting at 5 p.m. Tri-Village will be at Randolph Southern on April 13 at noon. They will then host Dixie on April 16 at 5 p.m.

Around the county:

Bradford (3-3, 2-0)

The Railroaders scored seven runs in the first two innings on their way to a 9-5 win over Tri-County North. Senior Landon Wills had three RBI. Senior Garrett Trevino and sophomore Colton Gambill each had two RBI. Seniors Hudson Hill and Trey Schmelzer each had a RBI. Three different Bradford pitchers combined for three strikeouts. Bradford will host Milton Union for a double header on April 13 starting at 10 a.m. They will host Preble Shawnee on April 16 at 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (4-3, 1-1)

The Jets lost 9-0 to Dixie on April 9. Junior Ty Riffle and sophomore Madex Skidmore each had a hit. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun had three strikeouts in four innings pitched. Senior Conner Neitzelt had two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Franklin Monroe will head to Benjamin Logan on April 13 for a double header starting at 11 a.m. They will play St. Henry on April 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Wright State University. They will then head to Tri-County North on April 16 at 5 p.m.

Greenville (4-4, 2-3)

The Green Wave lost at Tippecanoe, 8-0. Freshman Isaac Kerg had two hits and junior Braeden Wills had a hit. Senior Bryce Blumenstock and junior Layne Hocker each had two strikeouts on the mound. Greenville will host Stebbins on April 13 at noon. They will then host Xenia on April 15 and host Piqua on April 17 starting at 5 p.m.

Both Bradford and Versailles baseball had games stopped due to rain on April 10. Those games will be resumed in the future.

