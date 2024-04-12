Anna Bier Gallery awards local students

Adele Strunk earned Best in Show and pictured with Jennifer Overholser, artistic director of visual arts, DCCA. Submitted photo Adele Strunk’s art. Submitted photo

By Nikki Levek

DCCA News

Local area high school art students were honored recently with an awards ceremony celebrating their artistic achievements. With ninety-five entries this year, the annual high school art show featured at Anna Bier Gallery, showcased stunning work in several disciplines.

This year the show highlighted work in six categories ranging from mixed media to photography all the way into ceramics. With such a well-rounded and robust showing for the judge to select from, Jane Dippold most assuredly had her work cut out for her. Dippold has an extensive background in the arts, including being a professional artist, a children’s book illustrator, and owner of PennyJane Art Co. in Coldwater, Ohio. While judging this year, Dippold looked for pieces that evoked a strong emotion, sense of place, or told a story. Further she noted the standout theme for this year’s show was “point of view”- getting to see where students are at in life and how they use their viewpoint to create something unique.

The local community came out in support of these students with over 250 attendees for the awards ceremony. Jennifer Overholser, Artistic Director of Visual Arts for Darke County Center for the Arts, stated, “The opportunity to recognize and encourage the next generation of artists is a true honor. They have poured countless hours into their work, and their talent is just incredible.”

This year’s Best in Show went to Adele Strunks from Greenville. From Mississinawa Valley student Trent Holden took First Place in Drawing, Bruna Mediros from Greenville took First Place in Mixed Media/Miscellaneous, Photography/Digital First Place went to Wesley Blackburn from Franklin Monroe, in Painting Clair Rammel from Greenville took First Place, in Other 3D Maddalyn Walters from Versailles took home the First Place ribbon, and finally First Place in Ceramics went to Carter Harbach from Franklin Monroe.

For a complete list of contributing students and the awards given, please visit the Anna Bier Gallery’s website at www.darkecountyarts.org/annabiergallery. There you will find images from the evening’s events, including the students and their artwork. Before the awards ceremony concluded last night, Overholser had one last thought to share, “To be gifted with a knack for art is a special blessing. Thank you to the schools, the families and friends, and to all the artists for recognizing the value of the arts and encouraging these artists to pursue their passion and develop their skills.”

This year’s winners were awarded cash prizes with grant support from the Darke County Foundation. Prize winners consisted of six honorable mentions, four winners in each of the following categories: Drawing, Mixed Media/Miscellaneous, Photography/Digital, Painting, Other 3D, and Ceramics.

The Anna Bier Gallery is an active part of our arts community and you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnnaBierGallery for upcoming shows and events. You can visit the Anna Bier Gallery webpage at www.darkecountyarts.org/annabiergallery for more information and updates as well.