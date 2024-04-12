Spring at Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The warm weather is upon us, and with it comes spring cleaning and organizing, planning out the garden, and outdoor cooking and fun. The Arcanum Public Library has books to help with it all. The library has an extensive collection of movies and TV series on DVD, nonfiction DVDs, and audiobooks. Also available for checkout are board games and STEM building kits. Adults are able to check out the library telescope, a mobile hotspot for Wi-Fi, and Playaway Launchpads preloaded with games and learning activities.

The library will be having a Family LEGO Night on Monday, April 15 from 5-7 p.m. There are building blocks for all ages so grab the family for a fun evening. No registration is needed for this drop-in event.

The library will be celebrating Earth Day on Monday, April 22. There will be a children’s drop-in craft from 4-5 p.m. The craft is appropriate for children in grades K-8. Also on that day, the library will be handing out COSI kits to children in grades 1-6 until they run out.

Story Time for children up to preschool age is on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Kids hear stories, sing songs, and make a craft. No registration is needed for this drop-in event.

Coming in May is the very popular Book Sale. Held during regular business hours, the book sale will begin on Wednesday, May 8th, and will last through the next week.

Also in May, kids can enjoy a program to celebrate International Dinosaur Day. Kids of all ages can drop in from 4–5 p.m. to make a Dino Craft. No registration is needed for this drop-in event.

Plans are underway for the annual Summer Reading Program. Registration will begin on Tuesday, May 28. The program is for patrons of all ages, and includes reading incentives, programs for fun, educational programs, prizes, and more. A kick-off music event will be on Thursday, May 30 at 4 p.m.

The library wants to remind patrons that it is closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Patrons can call the library at 937-692-8484 with any questions, find us on Facebook, or go to our website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.