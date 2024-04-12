GriefShare classes available

GRIEFSHARE CLASS BEGINNING SOON

GREENVILLE — No matter what the circumstances, grief is a painful, confusing process. A GriefShare Group is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. At this 13-week support group program, you’ll discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief. Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, you’ll learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability—and gain solid support each step of the way.

At each weekly meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, pastors, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics, plus you’ll hear relatable personal stories of grief. After that is a small-group discussion to allow people time to talk, share support, and personally apply what they learned on the video. Everyone will receive a book to take home filled with valuable exercises for navigating their personal grieving process.

Topics include how to manage grief-related emotions such as loneliness, anxiety, sadness, anger, and regret; how to cope with the changes in your life and relationships; and how to recognize what’s normal in grief and what to do if you feel stuck or hopeless.

GriefShare group participants have repeatedly shared that they feel comforted and encouraged by being in a place where people truly understand what they’re going through. They also feel a sense of relief when they’re given guidance and tips on how to deal with the daily challenges.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. No matter how long it’s been, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

If you have experienced the death of a family member or friend, you are invited to attend. For more details, and to find and register for a group, visit griefshare.org/find a group or contact Janell Claudy at 937-417-4742.