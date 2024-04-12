AWTHS and DAR host Bergheimer

Kelli Bergheimer

ARCANUM — Have you ever traced your family through various types of migration? Come hear the story of the Calderwoods and Robesons, from Scotland through Pennsylvania, floating down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, living a few years in Dayton, and then to “The Beach” in Darke County. Come and hear one family’s migration story and their impact in shaping the early history of Darke County.

Arcanum Wayne Trails Historical Society (AWTHS) will host Kelli Bergheimer on Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m. The program is in partnership with Fort GreeneVille DAR who will be hosting Bergheimer. She will share various type of migration and its impact in shaping early Darke County history.

Bergheimer is a writer, teacher, editor, and international genealogical speaker. She holds a Bachelor’s in Biology, a Master’s in Education: Curriculum and Instruction, and a Master’s in Business Management. She is the Director of Curriculum and Assessments for Blue Kayak, a K-12 textbook company. She also works as the Director of Education for Your DNA Guide. Bergheimer runs a small business—Mess on the Desk, a genealogical organization company with a YouTube channel. She is the facilitator for Genetics, Genealogy, and You, an online DNA Interest Group. Kelli is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Genealogical Speaker’s Guild.

AWTHS is located at 123 W. George St., Arcanum.