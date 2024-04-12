Three schools host alumni banquet

The Westmont Class of 1954 will be the honored class at this year’s banquet. Submitted photos The Westmont Class of 1964 will be recognized. Submitted photos The Palestine Class of 1949 will receive special recognition. Submitted photos The Hollansburg High School Class of 1949 will receive special recogntion. Submitted photos

PALESTINE — If you attended Palestine, Hollansburg or Westmont High Schools save the date of Saturday, June 15 and plan to attend the annual Alumni Banquet which will be held at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine.

Come to visit with your former classmates at 4:30 p.m., and enjoy the meal which will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Westmont class of 1954 will be the honored class this year and the class of 1964 will also be recognized. Special recognition will also be given to those attending from Palestine High School and Hollansburg High School class of 1949. This year’s theme for the alumni banquet is “An Alaskan Cruise” and will feature a special buffet prepared by the Golden Eagle Christian Center Staff.

If you have any questions regarding this year’s banquet contact Secretary Dixie Robbins at 937-802-3079. Send reservations (by June 1) to: Dixie Robbins, 1452 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, New Madison, Ohio 45346 along with $17 for each attendee. Make checks payable to Palestine, Westmont, and Hollansburg High School Alumni. When sending your reservation and payment, be sure to include your name, phone number, address, your school, and the year you graduated.

If you attended Westmont as a freshman, sophomore, or junior, but did not graduate from Westmont due to the consolidation and would like to attend the Alumni Banquet, please contact Mrs. Robbins to receive a registration form.

Palestine High School, Hollansburg High School and Westmont High School alumni – don’t miss the boat, your reservation MUST be received by June 1 to be seated with your class. They hope to see you at the Alumni Banquet on June 15.