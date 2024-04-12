Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA annual banquet

The MV-MVCTC FFA 2023-2024 officer team includes (back row) Aron Hunt, Brandon Miller, Daniel Hartzell, Aldon Edger, (front row) Matalin Meyer, Diana Rodriquez, Emma Brock, Christina Mangen, and Paytyn Hiestand. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual Parent and Member Banquet on March 21 in the school cafetorium. Over 300 parents, members, and guests were in attendance. The 2023-2024 Officer Team was introduced by Drew Walker. The welcome was led by Cing Scott and Lisa Beanblossom and the invocation was given by Dainel Hartzell. The banquet was called to order Aron Hunt, president, and the 2023-2024 FFA officer team.

State Vice President at Large Anna Moeller continued with the program. She gave a short speech about her experiences in FFA and how it has made her who she is today. She urged every member to participate in everything they can; even if it means stepping outside their comfort zone.

At this year’s Annual Pie Auction we auctioned off a record breaking pie sold for $2,500. The money raised from the first three pies were donated to Allen Knox, Renee Bergman, and the tornado relief efforts. Six pies were auctioned off, a plate of apple dumplings, a plate of fudge, and six bags of Dekalb Seed Corn. Jeff Slyder was the auctioneer. The nine items auctioned off brought a total of $6,075.

The following members were recognized for their role in fundraising through the annual Fruit Sale:

Raising $250-$800:

Harley and Caden Hanes, Brayden Keaser, Brennan Manning, Taylee and Tenlee Woodbury, Rachel Wade, Diana Rodreguiez, Kayaa and Kohen Mote, Ty Houser, Colton Heistand, Marina Trobridge, Rylie Alexander, Emma Brock, Ethan Loy, Ashton Couchot, Brooklyn and Elliot Seubert, Cali Johns, Makenna Guillozet, Wyatt Stump, Caleb Spradling, Aldon Edger, Shelby Fennig, Philip Geesman, Ethan Grow, Lucas Bowers, Gretchan Rodeheffer, Emily Byram, Christina Mangen, Paytyn Heistand, Paige Emrick, Bryce Watson, Hunter Cox, Brandon Miller, Cayde Neukam, Cody Cromer, and Hailey Buddo

Raising Over $800:

Shane and Breanna Germann, Daniel Hartzell, Thomas Gower, Makenna and Cora Hoggatt, Evan and Owen Heistand, Caeden Fritz, Riely Hanes, Leland Kaufman, Aaron and Ava Hummel, Matalin Meyer, Aron Hunt, Racheal Philiposian, Cole McGlothlin, and Cooper Neiport

The top three sales people were third place, Thomas Gower $2,229; second place. Emily Byram $2,583; and first place, Germann Family selling $2,630 worth of fruit.

The Ben Overholser Foundation and Wade and Billie Hunt were inducted into Honorary Membership. These individuals have always greatly supported and helped the FFA over the years. The Ben Overholser Foundation has given away over $50,000 in the past two years to 4H and FFA members. Billie and Wade have had three kids go through the FFA and are always willing to help out when it’s needed.

The following proficiency award winners each received $20 from the Mississinawa Valley FFA Alumni:

Ag Education- Daniel Hartzell

Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance- Braden Wisner

Agricultural Processing- Christina Mangen

Ag Services- Paytyn Hiestand

Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication- Aaron Hummel

Beef Production- Breanna Germann

Dairy Production- Taylor Holden

Diversified Ag Production- Thomas Gower

Diversified Livestock Production- Wyatt Stump

Diversified Crop Production- Thomas Gower

Equine Management Placement- Paytyn Hiestand

Forage Production- Dylan Wehrekamp

Food Science- Ramiro De La Torre Barron

Grain Production- Aron Hunt

Landscape Management- Braden Wisner

Oil Crop Production- Aldon Edger

Poultry Production- Shelby Fennig

Swine Production Entrepreneurship- Bryce Watson

Service Learning- Brandon Miller

Sheep production- Harley Hanes

Small Animal Production- Allyson Waymire

Vegetable Production- Brooklynn Seubert

Advisors Carmen Hartzell and Gwen Bergman then presented the Chapter awards.

The Star Greenhand Award was awarded to four first-year students who show exceptional work ethic and potential. Marina Trobridge, Rachel Wade, Cooper Neiport, and Philip Geesman won this award. Marina is an involved member of the Greenhand class, she spends her time outside of Ag class preparing her Market Goats for the show ring. Over the past year Rachel has become very involved within the FFA Chapter, she has become employed, and she is a reliable member of the Equine CDE Team. In the coming years Cooper is going to be a valuable asset to the agricultural industry. He is very active with agriculture both in and out of class and always has great input. Philip has a passion for agriculture and is a member of our Agronomy CDE Team.

The Star in Agriscience Award goes to Philip Geeseman. Philip wins this award for his enthusiasm on the subject of agriculture and will to learn. He has a bright future in his upcoming years in FFA and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes. Philip is the son of Scott and Lori Geeseman.

Thomas Gower was this year’s Star Chapter Farmer. Thomas’ SAE includes his hours worked at Gower Farms and Harrod Farms. Thomas has his priorities straight: family, friends, farming, and fixing things. He has an unmatched passion for agriculture. Thomas plans to attend Edison State to earn a degree in Agriculture. He is going to do great things in the Ag industry and in his community. Thomas is the son of Kirk and Jessica Gower.

This year’s Star in Ag Business was Brandon Miller. Brandon has worked hard to start and grow his own lawn care business, while working for Gower and Sons Painting and with his family in the soil fertility and trucking industries. He balances his work responsibilities along with school, hobbies, and friends while always keeping family first. Brandon’s thoughtful ideas combined with his ability and drive will take him far. Brandon is the son of Greg and Aslinn Miller.

This year’s Star in Ag Placement was Aaron Hummel for his work at Hummel Farms. He is thorough, efficient, and has the drive needed to succeed. He plans to attend Hobart Institute of Welding. Aaron is the son of Jared and Christi Hummel.

The Blue and Gold Award was awarded to Paytyn Heistand. Paytyn is a very impressive young lady; she lives and breathes for the agricultural industry. Paytyn is a five year FFA member and a third year FFA Officer. Paytyn keeps busy with her work at Kowboy Corral taking care of the horses, while also working for JB Cattle preparing cattle for the show ring, along with her work at Hartzell Vet Services, and at Three Bar-J Rodeo taking care of and exercising the horses. On top of it all Paytyn spends what free time she has practicing her roping preparing for her next rodeo. Paytyn is the daughter of TJ Heistand and Sarah Heistand.

The DEKALB® Ag Accomplishment Award went to Aron Hunt. Aron exemplifies scholarship and shows outstanding commitment and work ethic. Aron’s work at Welbourn Farms along with his grades, FFA involvement, sports, and with his evident leadership qualities won him this award. Aron’s will to work matched with his heart for agriculture will insure his success.

Aron Hunt was also awarded the Ben Overholser Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Aron submitted an application and won the award based on his involvement in FFA, his work through his SAE, and his extracurriculars within the school. He plans to attend Wright State and earn a degree in Agricultural Studies. Aron is the son of Wade and Billie Hunt.

Lasty, the new 2024-2025 FFA Officer Team was installed. President Daniel Hartzell, Vice President Aldon Edger, Second Vice President Shane Germann, Secretary Brennan Manning, Treasurer Emma Brock, Reporter Matalin Meyer, Sentinel Harley Hanes, Student Advisor Taylee Woodbury, Parliamentarian Ty Houser, and Historian Rachael Philiposian. The banquet was adjourned by the new president, Daniel Hartzell.