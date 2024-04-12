Monnin’s 60th anniversary

Floyd and Rosemary Monnin Floyd and Rosemary Monnin

VERSAILLES — Floyd and Rosemary Monnin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 25.

Monnin and the former Rosemary McEldowney were married April 25, 1964, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

The couple has three children: Amy (Timothy) Owens, Versailles, Bradley (Lori) Monnin, Fairborn, and Beth (John) Brooks, Troy. They have five grandchildren, Cory (Calynn), Darci, and Kara (fiance Alex Kosa) Donbrock and Hannah and Lauren Brooks, and one great granddaughter, Sage Donbrock.

The couple will celebrate the occasion on a trip this spring with their children and grandchildren.