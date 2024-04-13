Crash sends four to hospitals

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Liberty Township Fire and Tri-Village Rescue, Union City Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

LIBERTY TWP. — On April 12, 2024 at approximately 2:39 p.m. Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Liberty Township Fire and Tri-Village Rescue, Union City Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Greenville-Nashville Road and Hillgrove-Southern Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford F-350 pick-up, driven by Jonathan Younkers, 67, of Greenville, was stopped northbound at the stop sign at Hillgrove-Southern Road and Greenville-Nashville Road and then made a right turn onto Greenville-Nashville Road and then attempted to make a left turn onto Hillgrove-Southern Road and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Cordell Rock, 28, of Arcanum who was also traveling eastbound on Greenville-Nashville Road and was attempting to pass the pick-up at the intersection. The Jeep then traveled off the right side of the roadway colliding with a utility pole. The driver of the Jeep and the front seat passenger, Brooklyn Hunley, 25, of Greenville were transported to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, and the rear passengers, a one-year-old and infant, were transported to Wayne HealthCare. The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.